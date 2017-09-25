What is your opinion of the Patriots kneeling for the anthem?

- Bill Belichick raves about Cam Newton: 'He’s public enemy No. 1' when it comes to mobile quarterbacks
- Red Sox announce ticket price increases for 2018
- DirecTV offering refunds to fans who cancel Sunday Ticket package over national anthem protests
- Not Sunday podcast, Ep. 3: Christian Fauria disagrees with Matt Light, Kirk Minihane details the Tom Brady interview that went national
- Tom Brady wins AFC Offensive Player of the Week again
- Wednesday’s Mashup: Rick Pitino says Louisville involvement in NCAA scandal ‘a complete shock’
- Bruins make three roster moves
- Here is Rick Porcello's big chance
- Blue Jays 9, Red Sox 4: It's starting to get uncomfortable
- Mike Milbury joining broadcast booth for NBC's broadcasts
- K&C - Jemele Hill cried in her boss' office; Tanguay made Drudge 9-27-17
- K&C Tanguay has a solution for race relations; Trump & Holtz made fools of themselves 9-27-17
- K&C- Tanguay says there's a disconnect between Patriots and Belichick; Dale won't participate in the body issue 9-27-17
- Kirk's Headlines 9-27-17
- K&C - Kirk impersonates Trenni; Tanguay grabs Kirk's nipples 9-27-17
- WEEI Late Night - Has the NFL taken advantage of the anthem protests? 9-27-17
- Chris Sale implodes and the Sox are battered and bruised, can they regroup before playoffs? 9-26-17
- WEEI Late Night - Have we forgotten the true purpose of kneeling during the anthem? 9-27-17
- DHK - Matt Light was wrong about how his former teammates would've handled the anthem
- DHK - K&C get scapegoated, plus more military veterans weigh in on the protests.
Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
84.4°
Clear
HUMIDITY 34%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND East 4.9 MPH