Should John Farrell be fired?

- Red Sox injuries: Updates on Mitch Moreland, Eduardo Nunez, Dustin Pedroia
- Celtics 113, Sixers 96: They might actually have a bench
- Tuesday’s Mashup: Donald Trump, Al Sharpton react to Jemele Hill ESPN suspension
- Patriots make roster moves on Monday, including releasing QB Taylor Heinicke
- Tomase: Was this it for Dustin Pedroia as we know him? Thoughts on a trying season
- Craig Kimbrel on poor outing: 'It wasn’t quite good enough'
- Chris Sale: 'It’s hard not to be optimistic about this team for the next — a long time'
- John Farrell backs decision to leave Chris Sale in game for 8th inning
- Avalanche 4, Bruins 0: Bruins somehow fail to put in real effort against Avalanche
- Astros 5, Red Sox 4: The end of the road
- K&C - The Red Sox are eliminated; What is the future of John Farrell? (10-10-17)
- WEEI Late Night - The Red Sox are officially out of the playoffs, what do they do now? 10-10-17
- WEEI Late Night - How can the Red Sox get better and keep pace with the Yankees in 2018? 10-10-17
- What happened to the Red Sox in this Astros Series?
- DHK - Red Sox Eliminated from ALDS
- Red Sox Players Non Committal on Wanting to Keep John Farrell as Manager
- Joe Castiglione, Tim Neverett, & Lou Merloni 2017 Red Sox season wrap 10-09-17
- OMF - Sox survive and their biggest homer Lou gushes over Dever's HR. 10-9-17
- OMF - Chris Foerster snorts his way out of a job; Glenn vs Christian on Fenway weather. 10-9-17
- K&C- Callers disagree with Gerry on Kaepernick; Foerster story keeps getting weirder 10-9-17
Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
73.8°
Clear
HUMIDITY 53%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND WNW 9.6 MPH