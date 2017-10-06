If the Red Sox lose to the Astros, should John Farrell be fired?

- Tomase: David Price may have been a jerk, but Red Sox rotation missed him badly
- Mookie Betts not concerned with wrist 'flare-up'
- Astros 8, Red Sox 2: This is a complete disaster
- There was no postseason problem for David Price this time
- Drew Pomeranz exits after getting just 6 outs
- Bill Belichick, Josh McDaniels praise Danny Amendola: 'He's one of our best and most dependable players'
- Don't expect Chris Sale to start a Game 4
- Why is Deven Marrero starting over Rafael Devers? John Farrell explains
- Michael Lombardi on OMF: Tom Brady 'can't hold up for 16 games at this rate'
- Patriots have enjoyed front row seat to Nick Folk's ineptitude for years
- DHK - Where is the pitching? Sox playoff game 2 loss wrap-up and reaction
- OMF - Mike Lombardi breaks down the Patriots 19-14 Thursday Night Football victory over the Bucs. 10-5-17
- OMF - Cam Newton apologizes from the moon; Michael Lombardi joins the show to break down the Patriots win. 10-5-17
- OMF - Angry Lou vs. Marty from NH; Stephon Gilmore sounding foolish. 10-6-17
- OMF - Red Sox get crushed and Lou isn't happy; Devin McCourty joins the show to discuss the Patriots sloppy win. 10-6-17
- Devin Mccourty "We're Improving, made plays last night" 10-6-17
- K&C - Patriots penalties; callers defend Mut's shower fetish 10-6-17
- K&C - Mut showers with monkeys and chainsaws; Pete Sheppard takes on Albert from RI 10-6-17
- K&C - DHK responded to Gary Tanguay; Should he be banned? 10-6-17
- K&C - Pats vs. Bucs reaction; Farrell back on hot seat 10-6-17
Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
67.6°
Mostly Cloudy
HUMIDITY 25%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND ESE 3.4 MPH