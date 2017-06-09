Do you still think David Price can succeed in Boston?

- Bradford: This doesn't feel like a first-place team (yet)
- Tom Brady golfs with Steph Curry over weekend
- Angels 4, Red Sox 2: Loss does not dim encouraging arrival for right-hander Doug Fister
- Ump claims Farrell poked him in the chest, leading to ejection
- It seems like the Suns were behind Josh Jackson skipping Celtics workout
- Here's what the Bruins did on the 2nd day of the NHL Draft
- Eduardo Rodriguez close to making his return
- Josh Rutledge succumbs to concussion, lands on disabled list
- NESN won't air David Ortiz comedy roast due to vulgarity
- Charlie McAvoy, Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson recall draft day memories
- Red Sox Review - Danny Picard: David Price has a lot going on 6-25-17
- Red Sox Review - Danny Picard: What's the solution at third base? 6-25-17
- Ben and Russ visit the Revs tailgate
- Giardi and Bradfo wonder when Danny Ainge will finally throw all his chips in -- 6-25-17
- The three Boston Media Stars of the Week with Giardi and Bradford -- 6-25-17
- Brandy Cole, mother of Celtics draft pick Jayson Tatum, joins Giardi and Bradford -- 6-25-17
- Giardi and Bradford discuss the David Ortiz Roast and the retirement of his number -- 6-25-17
- The Mark and Jason Show - Mark vs Jason on David Ortiz and steroids
- Mike Giardi and Rob Bradford -- Recapping the Celtics draft night, skipping the chance to draft Josh Jackson and picking through the Paul George rumors -- 6-25-17
- The Mark and Jason Show - Should the Celtics have made a move for Porzingis, Butler?
Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
66.6°
Mostly Cloudy
HUMIDITY 91%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND SW 2.7 MPH