Are the Celtics the best team in the East?

- Reimer: Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth's condemnation of anthem protests offers strong indication of where NFL stands
- Josh McDaniels: We're glad Dwayne Allen is here
- James White, Trey Flowers talk Jimmy Garoppolo trade on OMF: 'I pretty much just told him to go ball out'
- Bill Belichick explains Patriots' decision to sign Brian Hoyer
- Celtics reportedly won't give up first-round pick for Jahlil Okafor
- Bradford: Alex Cora needs more players like Alex Cora
- Tim Hasselbeck on K&C: Jimmy Garoppolo's reported value was overrated
- Tom Brady on K&C reacts to Jimmy Garoppolo being traded, potentially being traded himself
- Tom Brady on K&C responds to report of his and Bill Belichick's relationship being 'not great'
- Tom Brady via K&C: 'I don’t have any insight' on Bill Belichick-Alex Guerrero relationship
- K&C -Tom Brady on his relationship with Bill Belichick 11-6-17
- K&C -Tom Brady on his relationship with Bill Belichick 11-6-17
- K&C - Wacky curveball from Dale and Holley; Weekend NFL hijinks 11-6-17
- K&C - Tim Hasselbeck on college quarterbacks and the Jimmy G trade 11-6-17
- K&C - Kirk and Gerry review the radio debut of The Real K&C; A new low for ESPN 11-6-17
- K&C - Headlines 11-6-17
- K&C - Gerry and Kirk react to the Brady interview; Vin Scully is no longer a fan of the NFL 11-6-17
- K&C - Another mass shooting; Mut is a total loser 11-6-2017
- NFL Sunday The Bye Week: Addressing c-c-collusion in the NFL; Did John Lynch actually inquire about Tom Brady 11-5-17
- NFL Sunday The Bye Week: The Belichick family coaching tree; Will Tom Brady retire a Patriot 11-5-17
Boston, MA VIEW FULL FORECAST
67.6°
Overcast
HUMIDITY 82%
PERCIP. 0.00 IN
WIND South 4.9 MPH