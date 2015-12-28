WEEI Names Tim Neverett to Red Sox Play-By-Play Post; Will Join Joe Castiglione for Radio Broadcasts

BOSTON – Culminating a three-month national search, WEEI has named Tim Neverett as the new play-by-play host for Boston Red Sox radio broadcasts. Neverett won the job after more than 200 candidates were evaluated for what is considered to be among the most prestigious positions in sports broadcasting. In the booth, he’ll sit beside Red Sox Hall-of-Fame broadcaster Joe Castiglione, who’s been part of the broadcast team since 1983.

Neverett joins WEEI after spending the last seven seasons as a radio and television play-by-play host for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Prior to joining the National League club, Neverett spent four years at FSN Rocky Mountain where he broadcast college football, hockey and lacrosse as well as Colorado Rockies games. Neverett’s lengthy resume also includes assignments calling various competitions for the 2002, 2004, 2006 and 2008 Olympic Games. He spent a decade broadcasting Triple-A games for the Padres and Dodgers affiliates in Las Vegas and began his career calling radio play-by-play of the Nashua (N.H.) Pirates at the age of 19. Neverett attended Nashua High School and is a 1988 graduate of Emerson College in Boston where he lettered in baseball for four seasons.

For Neverett, it’s nothing less than a professional dream come true.

“I remember my first game at Fenway when I was six years old,” he said. “I can’t wait for my next one!”

Neverett will replace Dave O’Brien, who last summer announced he was leaving the radio broadcasts after eight seasons to anchor Red Sox telecasts on the New England Sports Network. Like O’Brien, Neverett has deep local roots and said, “For a kid who grew up in New England cheering for the Red Sox, this is an extremely rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.” He’ll begin his duties in February with WEEI’s coverage of spring training from Ft. Myers, FL.

Neverett’s new booth partner Joe Castiglione says he’s thrilled with the choice.

“I am excited about having Tim join our broadcast team,” he said. “I have admired his work with the Pirates and am certain with his experience, New England roots and lifelong knowledge of the Red Sox, it will be a seamless transition to our broadcasts.”

In addition to his play-by-play duties, Neverett will be a frequent guest on WEEI talk shows throughout the year and a regular contributor to WEEI.com. Boston Red Sox games are broadcast locally in Boston on WEEI 93.7FM and across New England on over 60 AM and FM radio stations via the WEEI Sports Radio Network.