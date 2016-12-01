WEEI Names New Leadership Team: Zarbano, Mozdiez, Kichen Get New Roles

Culminating a six-month search for its next program director, Sports Radio WEEI has instead created a new program leadership team from its in-house talent bench. Current WEEI Assistant Program Director Joe Zarbano has been named Program Director replacing Kevin Graham, who departed last spring. In his new role, Zarbano will assume direct oversight of all audio content for WEEI-FM, the WEEI Sports Radio Network, the Boston Red Sox Radio Network and ESPN 850. He is a nine-year station veteran who began with WEEI as an intern while a student at Emerson College.

Taking Zarbano’s place as Executive Producer is WEEI Senior Producer Ben Kichen. He joined the station in 2006 from iHeart Media’s WXKS and WJMN and has been lead producer for both the Glenn Ordway and Dale & Holley programs on WEEI. Kichen also produces the acclaimed "Enough About Me" podcast with Kirk Minihane and hosts "Soccercast" for WEEI.com.

Carlson Mozdiez is currently Director of Integrated Marketing Strategies for Entercom’s Boston cluster. He joined WEEI in 2002 immediately after graduating from Syracuse University and has held a variety of positions in promotions, marketing and digital operations. Mozdiez will now assume the new title of Director of Operations for Entercom Boston with special emphasis on the company’s digital juggernaut WEEI.com.

Entercom New England VP/Market Manager Phil Zachary says the search was necessarily long and intensive.

"With its massive broadcast reach and associated digital assets, the WEEI brand is arguably among the most influential and complex in all of broadcasting," Zachary said. "Many of our outside candidates simply couldn't get their arms around all of it. As each month passed, it became clear to me that we had the talent right here in Ben, Carlson and Joe. Plus they each have that inimitable DNA of the true Boston sports fan."