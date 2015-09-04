TOM BRADY RETURNS TO THE RADIO ON TUESDAY MORNING, SEPTEMBER 8TH

BOSTON, MA – After months of silence during the NFL’s inquiry of Deflategate, New England Patriots star quarterback Tom Brady will return to the air on Tuesday, September 8th. In what is expected to be his first one-on-one interview since winning Super Bowl XLIX, Brady will join John Dennis, Gerry Callahan and Kirk Minihane on 93.7 WEEI-FM and the WEEI Sports Radio Network. The show airs weekday mornings from 6:00 to 10:00AM.

Brady first learned of the allegations of purposely deflated footballs on the Dennis & Callahan Show the morning after the AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts. What ensued was more than seven months of investigation that ultimately led to league sanctions against the future Hall-of-Famer and the Patriots. The NFL Players Union appealed the penalties against Brady in U.S. District Court and prevailed in a decision rendered September 3rd thus clearing the way for Brady to play in the season opener next Thursday, September 10th. He appears with Dennis, Callahan and Minihane every week throughout the season in an exclusive arrangement with WEEI.

WEEI Brand Manager Kevin Graham says it’s time to start talking about football again. “After being at the forefront of coverage on-air and online since the Deflategate story broke, it’s fitting that Tom Brady returns to the WEEI airwaves to put this behind him and move forward to the upcoming season,” he said. “We’re excited to continue Patriots Monday and Friday, providing the best Pats coverage to their loyal fans across New England.” Besides Brady, the station also has exclusive audio access to Patriots coach Bill Belichick, current players Julian Edelman, Danny Amendola, Dont’a Hightower and Chandler Jones plus former Patriots stars Tedy Bruschi and Rodney Harrison.