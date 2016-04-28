Entercom/WEEI and the Red Sox renew partnership

BOSTON - Today, Entercom announced that the long-standing broadcast partnership between WEEI and the Boston Red Sox will continue through the 2023 Major League Baseball season. The announcement extends a play-by-play relationship with one of the most fervently loyal fan bases in pro sports. Red Sox broadcasts have been heard on WEEI since 1995.



Entercom CEO David Field praised the new deal as a win for both organizations and Red Sox fans everywhere.



“WEEI and Entercom are delighted to be extending our outstanding relationship with the Boston Red Sox well into the future. It is a true privilege to be partnered with this extraordinary, iconic organization and their world-class team of professionals, both on and off the field,” Field commented.



Field went on to say, “Red Sox fans across the country will continue to hear outstanding Sox play-by-play broadcasts and 24/7 team coverage on WEEI and WEEI.com, the home of Red Sox baseball.”



“We are pleased to extend our partnership with WEEI for another seven seasons,” said Red Sox President Sam Kennedy. “For more than a decade, the broadcast has been part of our most historic moments with the voice of Joe Castiglione echoing the triumph we all felt during three championship seasons. We look forward to this new phase of our partnership and sharing more winning baseball through the airwaves with our fans across New England.”



The WEEI Shaw’s Red Sox Radio Network is presently heard throughout New England on 55 AM and FM radio affiliates. Red Sox Hall of Fame announcer Joe Castiglione is celebrating his 33rd year in the booth and is the lead voice on broadcasts. He’s joined this season by New England native and former Pittsburgh Pirates voice Tim Neverett.