Boston Sports Radio Legend Returns: Glenn Ordway to Middays at WEEI

BOSTON – After months of speculation and trial pairings with sundry partners, Glenn Ordway is back full-time at WEEI. The former titan of Boston sports talk radio, who most recently hosted his own Internet-based sports program, will soon return to the microphone he commanded for close to two decades. In his new role, Ordway will join former Boston Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni and ex-New England Patriot Christian Fauria weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program will air locally on WEEI 93.7 FM as well as across New England on the WEEI Sports Radio Network and via live digital stream at WEEI.com.
For 18 years, Ordway hosted the ground-breaking and highly rated “Big Show With The Big O” on WEEI and was also radio voice for the Boston Celtics during the Larry Bird era. He is a three-time Marconi Award nominee and is regularly heard nationwide on Sirius XM Radio. Ordway has also handled radio broadcast duties for the Boston Bruins, NBA Radio and ESPN Radio and is a familiar presence on Comcast Sports Network New England.
For Ordway, it’s a homecoming of sorts. “Who says you can never go back home,” he remarked. “I’m elated to return to WEEI and look forward to reconnecting with the most passionate fans in the greatest sports city in America."
According to the Spring 2015 ratings from Nielsen Research, 23 percent of all Bostonians age 12 and older tune to sports talk radio every week, the highest per capita percentage of the top-50 media markets.
Entercom Boston VP/Market Manager Phil Zachary says the time is right for Ordway’s return to WEEI. “There is no one in Boston media who better understands the passion, pride and peculiarities of New England sports fans than Glenn Ordway,” he said. “In an era where copycats are far too often the norm, Glenn is a true and timeless original with legions of followers eager to hear his views every day.”
Ordway begins his new duties on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
We check in with former Patriot and current NFL Network analyst Heath Evans for his complete analysis of the Patriots win over the Broncos in Denver.
We check in with Special Teams Captain Matthew Slater the day after a big Pats win over the Broncos.
We sit down with the head coach of your New England Patriots Bill Belichick on the afternoon after defeating the Broncos in Denver. Coach discusses the win, the remaining schedule, how they can work Michael Floyd in and much more.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the 'Dale and Holley Show' talk about Isaiah Thomas' flagrant foul against the Heat, and also discuss why it's time for the Celtics to address their biggest need.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of the "Dale and Holley Show" discuss the latest news on the injury that has kept Isaiah Thomas off the court and how valuable it is for Marcus Smart to stay in control.
WEEI.com's Mike Petraglia and Ben Kichen of 'The Dale and Holley Show' talk about last night's disappointing finish against the Rockets and they talk about their love for DeMarcus Cousins.
Rob Bradford and John Tomase break down all aspects of the Clay Buchholz trade, dissecting what it means to the Red Sox and Buchholz. The guys also reflect on the Boston career of one of the most enigmatic pitchers the organization has ever seen.
Rob Bradford is joined by former Red Sox infielder Travis Shaw about how he found out about his recent trade to the Brewers, the ups and downs in his first full big league season, and dealing with the media in Boston
Mut, Bradford, and Tomase are talking about the impact on the WBC on some players and the increased risk for injury before the MLB season. They also talk about Pablo Sandoval and the saga of his time with the Red Sox, as well as expectations for Sandoval in Spring Training.
Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral kick around the perception of backup goalie Anton Khudobin, B's coach Claude Julien, and possible trade target Gabriel Landeskog.
Ken Laird and Barstool Sports' Rear Admiral discuss the news of David Pastrnak's elbow injury, the state of the Bruins, and are joined for the first time by former NHL and Boston University defenseman Ryan Whitney.
Hour two of Saturday Skate as Ken Laird and Rear Admiral take a more league-wide view of things with the Bruins' 28 games into the season
Our friend Mark Dondero saved the Belichick press conference.
Lena Dunham apologized for her comments on abortion and Pete Abe is a moron.
The studios continued to disrupt the show plus headlines with Kirk.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman had some words with a reporter after a press conference, and threatened to ruin his career. Also, Pro Bowl selections are out, and LeGarrette Blount did not make the cut despite his great year.
Tom E. Curran joins Lou and Christian to talk about the release of Michael Floyd's DUI video, and they also look ahead to Pats/Jets.
Jacoby Brissett is off the IR, and the Patriots might have a decision to make if they find themselves in garbage time of meaningless games. Should they play Jimmy G and risk hurting his trade value?
Michael Holley asks for some sound from "he who shall not be named." For some reason clearly Holley doesn't like his listeners.
Dale and Holley with Keefe talk about why the NFL is giving a slap on the wrist to the Giants yet can't wait to bring the hammer down on the Patriots.
Peter King joins Dale and Holley with Keefe to talk about the Giants walkie talkie incident and the hypocritical punishments by the NFL.
Kirk chats with former Police Officer wounded in the hunt for the Marathon Bombers, Dic Donohue about the upcoming movie "Patriots Day", his problems with how the movie portrayed a couple of things, how his life has changed in the past three years, and what he is doing now.
Kirk Minihane and Rich Keefe sit down to talk about what its like to join an already established show, how his start with the station has been received, and Kirk tries to get Rich to dish on his relationships with his former co-workers. For you listeners who think they may want to get into radio, Kirk gives Rich advice that could pertain to you as well.
Kirk Minihane, WEEI Podcast King, talks to the Podcast Godfather Adam Carolla about his new documentary about Le Mans, the backlash from the Election, and his time with Donald Trump on the Apprentice. The audio quality isn't great but the conversation is.
Ken Laird and Chris Curtis stumble into the podcenter to recap a trying day 1 in the new WEEI studios.
Our friend Mark Dondero saved the Belichick press conference.
Kirk, Gerry and Alex agree Newton was rightfully flagged for throwing the ball at a Redskin on Monday Night Football. Jerry Lewis gives the most awkward interview ever.
Kirk and Gerry disagree when it comes to new WR Michael Floyd. Curtis and Ken spill the beans on show criticism from the holiday party.
Producer Ken Laird takes over the lead chair for an episode to interview (separately) Gerry and Kirk about their respective complaints regarding one another (and the station). Chris Curtis also makes an appearance as 'Band of Four' closes the book on 2016.
The studios continued to disrupt the show plus headlines with Kirk.