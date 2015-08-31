Boston Sports Radio Legend Returns: Glenn Ordway to Middays at WEEI

BOSTON – After months of speculation and trial pairings with sundry partners, Glenn Ordway is back full-time at WEEI. The former titan of Boston sports talk radio, who most recently hosted his own Internet-based sports program, will soon return to the microphone he commanded for close to two decades. In his new role, Ordway will join former Boston Red Sox infielder Lou Merloni and ex-New England Patriot Christian Fauria weekdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The program will air locally on WEEI 93.7 FM as well as across New England on the WEEI Sports Radio Network and via live digital stream at WEEI.com.

For 18 years, Ordway hosted the ground-breaking and highly rated “Big Show With The Big O” on WEEI and was also radio voice for the Boston Celtics during the Larry Bird era. He is a three-time Marconi Award nominee and is regularly heard nationwide on Sirius XM Radio. Ordway has also handled radio broadcast duties for the Boston Bruins, NBA Radio and ESPN Radio and is a familiar presence on Comcast Sports Network New England.

For Ordway, it’s a homecoming of sorts. “Who says you can never go back home,” he remarked. “I’m elated to return to WEEI and look forward to reconnecting with the most passionate fans in the greatest sports city in America."

According to the Spring 2015 ratings from Nielsen Research, 23 percent of all Bostonians age 12 and older tune to sports talk radio every week, the highest per capita percentage of the top-50 media markets.

Entercom Boston VP/Market Manager Phil Zachary says the time is right for Ordway’s return to WEEI. “There is no one in Boston media who better understands the passion, pride and peculiarities of New England sports fans than Glenn Ordway,” he said. “In an era where copycats are far too often the norm, Glenn is a true and timeless original with legions of followers eager to hear his views every day.”

Ordway begins his new duties on Tuesday, Sept. 8.