Tom Brady on K&C: 'I certainly disagree with what [Donald Trump] said'

On Friday night, President Donald Trump had some pointed comments towards the NFL when it comes to players protesting during the national anthem.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out. He’s fired. He’s fired’,” the president said at a rally in Alabama.

Speaking Monday morning on Kirk & Callahan, Tom Brady, who linked arms with some of his teammates to show unity during the anthem on Sunday, said he disagreed with what the president said.

“Yeah, I certainly disagree with what he said. I thought it was just divisive," Brady said. "Like I said, I just want to support my teammates. I am never one to say, ‘Oh, that is wrong. That is right.’ I do believe in what I believe in. I believe in bringing people together and respect and love and trust. Those are the values that my parents instilled in me. That is how I try and live every day. I have been blessed to be in locker rooms with guys all over the United States over the course of my career. Some of my great friends are from Florida, Virginia, New York, Montana, Colorado, Texas. The one thing about football is it brings so many guys together — guys you would never have the opportunity to be around. Whether it was in college, and all the way into the pros. We’re all different, we’re all unique. That is what makes us all special.”

The quarterback reiterated his comments from after the game about why he linked arms with Phillip Dorsett and others. It was about the love and support he has for his teammates. He also had an Instagram post before the game showing support for NFL players.

“Yeah, I have a lot of respect for the players around the league and for obviously my teammates," he said. "I said after the game I just love my teammates and it takes a lot to play in the NFL. The guys that have played in the past really paved the way for us and what I thought in that post is that is what makes this game great - players, coaches that come together for one goal, to try and go out there and do the best we can do every week. It certainly is not an easy game. It’s intense. You sacrifice a lot. We’re all making a choice to do that. There’s no - we love doing that and I love being out there being out there playing with my teammates. It’s a great blessing in my life. That’s kind of how I felt.”

Added Brady: "Hopefully it brings everyone together. I think that is what unity and love — like I said after the game, those are the things that concern me. When you’re in a locker room full of 53 players, you’re working to a common goal. You support the guys that you play with and you support your coaches, coaches support you. You just do the best you can do. You’re navigating through life. These things aren’t easy. Everyone deals with different challenges in their life and you respect everyone’s opinions and views. You don’t have to agree with everything. It’s hard to agree with your own wife on everything from day-to-day. I have so much respect for my teammates and what we’re trying to accomplish. Hopefully we can keep marching toward this end of the season, keep making improvements, get better and win more football games.”

Brady said he heard the boo's during and after the anthem from some in the crowd and said people can do what they want to do.

“Yeah, I did," he said. "No, I think everyone has the right to do whatever they want to do. If you don’t agree, that is fine. You can voice your disagreement, I think that is great. It’s part of our democracy. As long as it is done in a peaceful, respectful way, that is what our country has been all about.”