Bill Belichick on DHK refers to unattributed quotes in ESPN The Magazine cover story as 'fake news'

Last week, an ESPN The Magazine cover story titled, "Tom Brady's most dangerous game" was released and it contained several bits about Bill Belichick surrounding the Patriots organization.

One was a friend of Belichick saying “there's a collision coming” between him and Guerrero, and also his friends give him two or three more years to coach, so it is enough to ensure that his two sons, Steve and Brian, “are secure, and possibly long enough to establish a truly dynastic succession.”

On Dale & Holley with Keefe Monday, Belichick acknowledged he read the piece and called the unattributed quotes as "fake news."

"I am not really sure if there’s a specific question here," he said. "I mean, as usual, I think a lot of comments in the article you’re referring to were unattributed to anybody, if I am not mistaken. I don’t think anybody said anything. This is just a general random opinion about I am not sure exactly what. If we would like to talk about somebody who has an informed opinion about something that is one thing, I mean otherwise we’re just talking about a lot of fake news here about just putting out a lot of things that are unattributable. As usual. I’d say we get a lot of that.”

So, what is his relationship with Guerrero?

“Well, Alex works with Tom and Tom’s facility and that’s really about the end of it," Belichick said. "If a player goes up there for a second opinion, or treatment, or whatever, that’s fine. No different than one who went to his own chiropractor or massage therapist, or whatever it happens to be.”

Belichick confirmed he is not on the Patriots' staff.

“No, he’s not on our staff," he said. "Our staff, our training staff, our nutrition staff, our equipment staff, those are all contained within the Patriots. Alex and his staff at TB12 and Tom’s role in TB12, that is kind of a separate business.”

There was also a report last week of he and Tom Brady not having a good relationship, and Belichick shot that down.

“Good. Consistent," he said. "I’ve met with Tom at least twice a week for the last 16 years."